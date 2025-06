Dr. Paul Offit is on record claiming that RFK Jr cannot point to a single example where the ACIP committee at CDC got it wrong, with harm to children. But what about the intussusception (infolded bowels) caused by the RotaShield vaccine? It looks like Dr. Offit doesn’t have a memory that goes back to 1999.

Further reading on this topic is available here and here — where it is shown that one new case of intussusception was unfortunately caused for every 11,000 doses of RotaShield.