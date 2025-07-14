NOTE: The previous post on this topic — where it was discovered that the Guadalupe River gauge in Kerrville, Texas showed a rise of 27 feet in a single hour (rising almost by 1 foot every 2 minutes) — is here.

The enterprise of manufacturing rainfall over areas of the earth has been going on for decades now. The use of “nucleation” substances (draws in water as if acting like some sort of water magnet) such as spraying silver iodide from airplanes has been in use ever since 1944:

Current rain-making capabilities supercede the mere use of a single-agent cloud seed, such as silver iodide, but with just 24 minutes of cloud-seeding, you can create 90 million gallons of precipitation (275 acre-feet of water):

Because weather modification is artificial and contrived, rather than being a natural and organic process, you would expect to see bigger jumps in short-term rainfall than in 24-hour rainfall totals. In fact, 24-hour rainfall totals could sometimes look normal, even while short-term rainfall is breaking records due to weather modification:

At top-right you see the percentiles of rainfall rates over time, and the 25th Percentile of rainfall rate (Red line; i.e., the rate of rainfall that has just 25% of all the other rates below it) only rose slightly. But check out what happened to the 98th Percentile rainfall rate (Blue line at top). Top rainfall rates are rising much faster.

At bottom-left, the Red line shows how the 1-hour rainfall percentiles have changed from 1950. While lower percentiles only moved up by about 22%, the 98th Percentile of 1-hour rainfall rates jumped up by a whopping 28% — strongly indicating an artificial process that was having a temporary or arbitrary effect on heavy rainfall.

It is the sheer abruptness of the jump at the heaviest single-hour rains that matters.

As I reported here, the Kerrville city manager was out on a jog that morning at 3:30 a.m. and there was not even one drop of rain yet. By 4:00 a.m., only some drizzle (very light rain) had begun. For all intents and purposes, rain there began at 4:00 a.m. — but check out the Hunt area rain guage collected by 8:00 a.m. (bottom row):

That’s 10.5 inches of rain in 4 hours. When looking at the confidence interval around the amount of rain that it takes to reach a limit with just 0.1% exceedance probability — also called “1000-year rainfall” — this value of 10.5 inches falls inside the interval for the 3-hour rainfall totals:

A rain gauge in Ingram saw 9.4 inches in 3.6 hours, so it also qualifies as a 1000-year rainfall event. The chart above is for the Kerrville area, because each county or zip code will have its own “number-to-beat” in order to reach the situation where you would not expect it to occur any more than 0.1% of the years that you observe.

Because of how weather modification is artifical and contrived, shorter time-frame rainfall is the best measure of whether covert weather modification is going on in the background, and possibly leading to the loss of human life, such as the number of dead in central Texas, which is now more than 100 dead.

California is a state which does not even have any legal liability if a company or state agency that is involved in using weather modification over the skies of California accidentally creates too much rain and it damages property or, worse, harms or even kills people:

Here is 4 Jul 2025, when the 6-hour rainfall met the Kerrville annual exceedence probability threshold of:

“0.1%-yearly-chance-for-that-much-rain” (yearly probability = 0.001)

[click to enlarge]

NOTE: Each that “point” mentioned in the left graph can be presumed to be a single rain gauge (the most logical interpretation of that type of wording). Also note how 254 mm of precipation (far right of scale) is worth 10 inches (25.4 mm per inch), and that that amount fell inside of 6 hours — which is visible if you click to enlarge.

The evidence suggests that the rain in central Texas was manufactured rather than being organic. As a final testament to this, note how the 24-hour forecast only foresaw 2-3 inches of rain in Kerrville, due to there not being any strong tropical storms available, in order to produce any kind of very heavy rainfall for Kerrville: