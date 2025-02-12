NOTE: A similar post, regarding catching flu, is found here.

Back in the 1950s, neighborhoods used to plan measles parties so that sick kids could play with healthy kids, transmitting the measles to all kids at the same time. One reason that this might have been done is to get all kids back to school at the same time, so that they could resume learning. An article from 2001 cautioned against them:

In the spirit of the first post on this topic linked to above:

Can we catch Measles from others?

According to the parties held in the 1950s, you could get measles from others. If you could not, then those parties could not have “worked.” Here is a table showing high spread of measles in 23 separate instances:

In 17 out of the 23 spreading events, the spread occurred within a 48-hour time frame. That’s ~20 cases in two days, which is too coincidental to be “non-spread.” The upshot is that it is possible for a virus to spread from one person to another — though the first post on flu revealed that there are times and places where flu is only 1% transmissible.

When flu was 1% transmissible, then 99% of the people exposed would not catch it. In order to obtain 99% protection from the flu, people were likely getting optimal nutrition and rest. When human bodies get optimal nutrition and rest, then the immune system does a good job at fighting off potential pathogens.

When many people do not get good nutrition and rest — or when they are exposed to an external stressor**, either accidentally or deliberately — then it makes disease epidemics possible. But when disease epidemics become possible, then public health measures gain importance, at least as a topic of discussion.

**One potential stressor is 5G wireless radiation, which was able to cut “immunity” in half after just 20 minutes of exposure.

Reference

[23 super-spreading events for Measles proves that viruses can transmit] — Gastañaduy PA, Funk S, Lopman BA, Rota PA, Gambhir M, Grenfell B, Paul P. Factors Associated With Measles Transmission in the United States During the Postelimination Era. JAMA Pediatr. 2020 Jan 1;174(1):56-62. doi: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.4357. PMID: 31738391; PMCID: PMC6865326.

[5G can cut an immune function (phagocytosis) in half] — Kolomytseva MP, Gapeev AB, Sadovnikov VB, Chemeris NK. Podavlenie nespetsificheskoĭ rezistentnosti organizma pri deĭstvii kraĭnevysokochastotnogo élektromagnitnogo izlucheniia nizkoĭ intensivnosti [Suppression of nonspecific resistance of the body under the effect of extremely high frequency electromagnetic radiation of low intensity]. Biofizika. 2002 Jan-Feb;47(1):71-7. Russian. PMID: 11855293. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11855293/