NOTE: Previous report on this topic is found here.

Nic Hulscher at Courageous Discourse reported on how the science backs up RFK Jr’s claim that ethnic differences have been found in immune responses. Before piling on about how the science backs RFK Jr, but how the elected officials voting against him do not understand even basic science, let’s take a stroll down Memory Lane.

When then-Governor of Maine, Paul LePage, said this about bisphenol-A in plastics:

"The only thing that I've heard is if you take a plastic bottle and put it in the microwave and you heat it up, it gives off a chemical similar to estrogen. So the worst case is some women may have little beards."

It provided evidence that elected officials do not necessarily know — or have even a rudimentary understanding — of the science of things.

Newsflash: Estrogen doesn’t cause beards, testosterone does. Governor LePage may have merely been mis-remembering childhood trips to the circus where he got to see a “bearded lady.”

But let’s flash-forward to the present day confirmation hearings of RFK Jr., where elected officials are still denying the scientific evidence of things, as long as it serves their ulterior motives. To add to the reports of ethnic differences that Nic Hulscher provided, here is another study proving that RFK Jr is correct:

In panel D you can see the levels of binding antibodies after COVID shots in Whites (blue), South Asians (orange), and Other (green). Of interest is that even the limits of the 95% confidence intervals between Whites and South Asians did not cross each other.

For Whites, the upper limit was 1,462 units per milliliter. For South Asians, the lower limit was 1,811 units per milliliter. For those who do not know a lot about statistics, one thing to remember is that, when confidence limits do not overlap each other, then you have found statistical significance. Even elected officials could learn this rule.

Postscript:

Senator Baldwin just dropped another laughable claim as reported by The Defender regarding the science on safety and efficacy from the post-market surveillance systems like VAERS:

“It’s here, it’s available, and it’s conclusive.”

Reference

Martin CA, Nazareth J, Jarkhi A, Pan D, Das M, Logan N, Scott S, Bryant L, Abeywickrama N, Adeoye O, Ahmed A, Asif A, Bandi S, George N, Gohar M, Gray LJ, Kaszuba R, Mangwani J, Martin M, Moorthy A, Renals V, Teece L, Vail D, Khunti K, Moss P, Tattersall A, Hallis B, Otter AD, Rowe C, Willett BJ, Haldar P, Cooper A, Pareek M. Ethnic differences in cellular and humoral immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in UK healthcare workers: a cross-sectional analysis. EClinicalMedicine. 2023 Apr;58:101926. doi: 10.1016/j.eclinm.2023.101926. Epub 2023 Apr 4. PMID: 37034357; PMCID: PMC10071048. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10071048/