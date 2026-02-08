NOTE: A prior post on this topic is here.

In a prior post on Sweden, it was discovered that age-specific death rates in 2020 were “normal” (not elevated). Because harsh mitigation measures were not used in Sweden, this indicates that COVID was not very deadly — not statistically more deadly than a severe season of typical flu. But if COVID wasn’t so deadly, why spend $5 trillion on it?

Evidence pointing toward the real reason for the U.S. government to spend $5 trillion — on a disease not statistically worse than a severe flu — comes from the historically-unprecedented growth in wealth of the top 0.1% of Americans after 2020:

To make it into the top 0.1% requires that your net worth is higher than $40 million:

One measure of the Middle Class includes those from the 50th Percentile up to the 90th Percentile. When the share of all assets held by the top 0.1% and by the Middle Class is set to the level that they had been in 1989 (with 1989 = 100 on an index), then the relative growth in the share of assets owned reveals a gutting of the Middle Class:

In 2025, the share of all assets owned by the top 0.1% had grown into a share that was 70% higher (1.7x) than the share it held in 1989, but the share of all assets owned by the Middle Class — a group of people 400 times larger than the top 0.1% — had fallen to approximately 85% as high as it had been in 1989. You see the spike from COVID.

The evidence indicates that COVID was utilized in order to hollow-out the Middle Class in America, while enriching the top 0.1%, creating a two-tier society. But it is the Middle Class who buys the products from the top 0.1% in order for the top 0.1% to earn money, and what is going to happen when the Middle Class cannot afford to pay?

It does not take much of an imagination to reveal that you cannot kill off your own customers and still retain your prior riches. As less and less customers have the funds to buy your products, this incentivizes behavior from the elites which ratchets up with each new cycle. New and harsher “emergencies” become required for elites to be well off.

To prevent a recurring cycle of “emergencies” utilized as a justification to siphon wealth from the Middle Class up to the elite cronies of government, we should reduce the size and scope of the federal government such that it becomes impossible to print $5 trillion on a moment’s notice in order to “respond” to a “health emergency.”

We made out fine — for our first 140 years — with a federal government that was limited to the tasks outlined in the U.S. Constitution. Medical spending for the federal government is not found in the original U.S. Constitution, and it should not exist, today. Thomas Jefferson derided having a government involved in medical care:

