Sasha Latypova reported on the chemical and biological analysis by Mike Adams and Dr. Jane Ruby of evaporated rain water in Florida which had collected on a tarp that Dr. Ruby was using to cover her vegetable garden. To put the numbers in perspective, I set them up, side-by-side, with maximum allowable levels in drinking water:

[click image to enlarge]

Columns A,B,C,D, and I all come directly from the image on Sasha’s page. Those values are enclosed in bold outline. Column H takes either the California drinking water limit or the WHO drinking water limit — whichever was largest — and then divides the findings by Mike Adams by the limit. Four cells stand out as toxic.

The yellow-coded cell at bottom is for lead (Pb), and it was found in concentrations that are 1,200 times greater than what is allowed in drinking water. When piped water was examined in a study (values at top right; columns L to N), they found 0.2 ppm lead on average, with a standard deviation of 0.002.

Dr. Ruby’s “backyard lead level” was 8,000 standard deviations above the mean (in J26).

The gold-colored cell in row 11 is for iron (Fe), coming in at 2,000 times the maximum allowable level in drinking water. When compared to piped water, Dr. Ruby’s “backyard iron level” was 184,000 standard deviations above the mean.

The orange-colored cell in row 6 is for aluminum (Al), coming in at 5,500 times the maximum allowable level in drinking water. But aluminum wasn’t tracked in the piped water study from the top right of the spreadsheet, and also depicted below:

So we do not have a standard score (number of standard deviations above the mean) for aluminum, but given how Dr. Ruby’s “backyard aluminum level” was 5,500x the maximum allowable level in drinking water, it is safe to say that it is a toxic level.

In the red-colored cell in row 20, we have cadmium (Cd), with an astronomical amount — 7,500 times the maximum allowable level in drinking water. It was an astonishing 373,000 standard deviations above the mean of piped drinking water. Keep in mind that this was after there had been an army of drones spotted on the eastern seaboard.

The release of particulates by drones can explain Dr. Ruby’s metal concentrations.

The evidence suggests that Florida in general, and possibly Dr. Ruby in particular, has been targeted for the deliberate release of aerosolized coal fly ash — a byproduct of coal burning which is highly toxic to humans. Importantly, if enough coal fly ash is sprayed on your neighborhood, then it sensitizes you to electromagnetic fields (EMFs).

This would allow you to be “neutralized” by nefarious actors who might target you with directed energy.

Reference

[California drinking water standards] — https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/drinking_water/certlic/drinkingwater/documents/mclreview/mcls_dlrs_phgs.pdf

[mean and standard deviation of heavy metals in piped drinking water] — https://applications.emro.who.int/imemrf/J_Ayub_Med_Coll_Abbotabad_Pak/J_Ayub_Med_Coll_Abbotabad_Pak_2001_13_4_12_15.pdf

[coal fly ash, packed with heavy metals, is the most-likely component of “chem-trails”] —

