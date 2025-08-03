A paraphrase is a rewording of a quote that is often used in order to make the quote more clear or memorable. Sometimes, what is originally said is memorable enough where it does not need to be paraphrased. When scientists in 1903 said that it could take up to 10 million years before airplanes were possible, no paraphrase is needed:

The “experts” were off-the-mark by approximately 9,999,997 years. From a recent post regarding what the “experts” said about COVID, I added a screenshot about protesting in large gatherings during COVID to show the hypocrisy of the “experts.” The paraphrases that would go with the new screenshot are something like these:

“Systemic racism is more deadly than a novel respiratory virus”

… and …

“People who protest against lockdowns are, by definition, white supremacists.”

Because we live in an age where the truth is not respected, more examples will help to drive the point home. For instance, have a look at this paraphrase of something said by the nature-loving Malthusian, Jacques Cousteau:

“Save the whales, ditch the humans”

This paraphrase is an appropriate interpretation of the follow quote by Mr. Cousteau:

The COVID fiasco (after the COVID shots had rolled out) fell short of Mr. Cousteau’s goal of killing-off 350,000 innocent people per calendar day though, with a peak 7-day average excess daily death of only 50,421 excess deaths per day after one-third of the high-income countries had had at least one dose of COVID shots:

One third of high-income countries had had one dose of COVID shots when the excess deaths peaked:

At 50,000 unnecessary deaths per day, COVID (after the COVID shots had rolled out) fell short of Cousteau’s goal of killing-off 350,000 innocent people per calendar day, but COVID could be considered merely as a “warm-up” or a “preliminary exercise” in world extermination. If old Jacques got his way, deaths would be 7x higher than that.

Here is another quote that is not expected to age well":

According to the EPA, there has been no weather modification going on in the skies over the USA, such as the kind of cloud seeding which has been proven to create 90 million gallons of rain in 24 minutes. Tell that to the victims in central Texas, who got 1,000-year rainfall after a cloud-seeding company had performed operations there.

This post will get some future additions to show more quotes — or paraphrases of quotes — which are not expected to age well.