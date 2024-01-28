https://tile.loc.gov/storage-services/service/pnp/fsa/8c52000/8c52400/8c52403v.jpg

The immune system can be challenged and because nutrition is required to maintain immune function, ensuring good nutrition makes it most likely that your immune system will be able to protect you from challenges. One nutrient required for effective immune responses to challenges is the macronutrient, protein.

Micronutrients and other nutritional substances can help you maintain immunity also.

Besides getting at least 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram (2.205 lbs) of body weight (and at least double that if highly active), here are supplemental ideas using the Now Foods company’s products (visit links to check for price and product changes):

https://www.nowfoods.com/products/supplements/vitamin-c-1000-complex-buffered-tablets

$17.99

Serving Size: 1 Tablet

Servings Per Container: 90

Vitamin C (from Calcium Ascorbate) ... 1 g (1,000 mg)

Calcium (from Calcium Ascorbate) ... 100 mg

Citrus Bioflavonoid Complex ... 250 mg

Acerola Powder (Malpighia punicifolia) (Fruit) ... 50 mg

Rutin Powder (Sophora japonica) (Flower Bud) ... 50 mg

https://www.nowfoods.com/products/supplements/l-optizinc-30-mg-veg-capsules

$10.99

Serving Size: 1 Veg Capsule

Servings Per Container: 100

Zinc (from 170 mg L-OptiZinc® Monomethionine) ... 30 mg

Copper (from 3 mg Copper Amino Acid Chelate) ... 0.3 mg

https://www.nowfoods.com/products/supplements/mega-d-3-mk-7-capsules

Reg. $26.99

Serving Size: 1 Capsule

Servings Per Container: 60

Vitamin D (as D3 Cholecalciferol) (from Lanolin) ... 125 mcg (5,000 IU)

Vitamin K-2 (as Menaquinone-7) (MK-7) (MenaQ7®) (from chickpea) ... 180 mcg

https://www.nowfoods.com/products/supplements/nac-600-mg-capsules

$21.99

Serving Size: 1 Capsule

Servings Per Container: 100

Selenium (elemental) (from 5 mg L-Selenomethionine) ... 25 mcg

N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC) ... 600 mg

https://www.nowfoods.com/products/supplements/quercetin-bromelain-veg-capsules

$21.99

Serving Size: 2 Veg Capsules

Servings Per Container: 60

Quercetin ... 800 mg

Bromelain (2400 GDU/g) ... 165 mg

https://www.nowfoods.com/products/supplements/daily-vits-veg-capsules

$9.99

30 Veg Capsules

One Capsule Daily

With Fruit & Veggie Blend, Lutein & Lycopene

*Daily Vits contribution to intake of 5 key nutrients already listed above:

Zinc (from Zinc Bisglycinate) (TRAACS™) ... 10 mg

Copper (from Copper Bisglycinate) (TRAACS™) ... 1 mg

Vitamin D (as Ergocalciferol) ... 10 mcg (400 IU)

Vitamin K (as Phytonadione K-1) ... 80 mcg

Selenium (from L-Selenomethionine) ... 35 mcg

Total amount after combining all 6 nutritional supplements together:

Zinc .………….… 40 mg

Copper ……….... 1.3 mg

Vitamin D ... 135 mcg (5,400 IU)

Vitamin K ... 260 mcg

Selenium …….. 60 mcg

Price Perspective (comparison to prescriptions like Remdesivir)

While it takes about $110 to get started on this 6-item immune protection program, because the zinc is a 3 month-supply and the D and K supplement is a 2-month supply, it should cost you somewhat less than $100 per month to become near-impervious to acute respiratory infections.

That’s less than one-third of the price of just one single dose of Remdesivir, and without the dangers of Remdesivir.

No clinical trial exists for this 6-item immune protection program, but a testable hypothesis would be that it’ll cut acute respiratory infection severity by a minimum of 95% — more than any known prescription drug — after a-few-to-several weeks of continued supplementation.

Consumer pages, including recommended upper limits, for selected nutrients above:

https://ods.od.nih.gov/pdf/factsheets/Copper-Consumer.pdf

https://ods.od.nih.gov/pdf/factsheets/Selenium-Consumer.pdf

https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminK-Consumer/

https://ods.od.nih.gov/pdf/factsheets/Zinc-Consumer.pdf

Reference

[people need at least 1.2 g/kg of protein to optimize health] — Phillips SM, Chevalier S, Leidy HJ. Protein "requirements" beyond the RDA: implications for optimizing health. Appl Physiol Nutr Metab. 2016 May;41(5):565-72. doi: 10.1139/apnm-2015-0550. Epub 2016 Feb 9. Erratum in: Appl Physiol Nutr Metab. 2022 May;47(5):615. PMID: 26960445. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26960445/