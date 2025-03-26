NOTE: Prior reports in this series are here, here, and here.

In the third installment of this series (third link above), it was brought out that the WHO declared, in May 2022, that the benefit-risk ratio for COVID shots was very good: “overwhelmingly positive.” But by that time, there had been 144 fatal adverse event reports on a Moderna lot (039 K 20 A) which did not suffer from being small.

Here is the total size of that lot in doses (second row from the top):

And here is the manufacturing date, showing that this lot was created before any approval of the final product (Pfizer got approved first, but not until 11 Dec 2020):

When searching the VAERS database for fatal adverse event reports (fatal AERs) for this Moderna lot up to that particular month when WHO declared that the benefit-risk ratio was outstanding, you have to use discretion when looking at the different ways in which people reported the lot name. Here is the top of the search page:

Adding a # symbol in front of the lot number is one way to report it, but look at these other ways …

The most common way to report it is included in the image below, rounding out the 144 total fatal AERs by the time that the WHO had declared that the benefit-risk ratio for COVID shots was something truly remarkable, so that people should not be worried at all:

But if 144 fatal AERs come in for a lot with a grand total of 1.0437 million doses in it, then that makes for a reporting rate of 138 fatal AERs per million doses. Given how the typical, historic reporting rate is 1.1 fatal AERs per million doses overall, the rate for this Moderna lot is 125x higher than what is typical for general vaccines.

When the WHO put together that report in May 2022 — the one stating that the benefit-risk ratio on COVID shots is really very good so that there is nothing to worry about — they had access to the information above, so that they could have “fact-checked” themselves to see if there is any evidence grounding their statement in reality.

By not being able to explain a reporting rate of fatal AERs which is 125x higher than is typical, the WHO failed to do their due diligence and report truthfully to the world. This may be because, as an organization, they are beholden to their top donors such as to people like Bill Gates, or to those willing to apply pressure on them, such as China.

Regardless of the reasoning behind it, the WHO has now fallen into disrepute (and should not be trusted regarding health matters).

Reference

[May 2022 statement by WHO of a very positive benefit-risk ratio; recommendations for boosters, even within the same year as the original shots] — https://www.who.int/news/item/17-05-2022-statement-for-healthcare-professionals-how-covid-19-vaccines-are-regulated-for-safety-and-effectiveness

[ICAN page with a link to the 17Mb PDF file showing Moderna lot sizes] — https://icandecide.org/article/exclusive-moderna-lot-and-dose-data-release/

[typical reporting rate for fatality is 1.1 fatal AERs per million doses] — https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/ss5201a1.htm

[MedAlerts VAERS searching tool] — MedAlerts. https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php